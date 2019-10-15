BOJ maintains economic assessment for 8 of 9 regions in latest quarterly report

The BOJ upgrades its assessment for the other one region









"Domestic demand has continued on an uptrend, although exports, production and business sentiment have been affected by a slowdown in overseas economies." ForexLive Update: The full report can be found : The full report can be found here with the BOJ upgrading its assessment of the Hokkaido region while maintaining that the other regions' economies are expanding at a moderate pace.





This still highlights that the central bank isn't erring to any significant deterioration in the economic outlook just yet, despite more sluggish economic data as of late.



