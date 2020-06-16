BOJ maintains its policy setting unchanged
Bank of Japan policy meeting over - statement out now
- maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- maintains 10-year jgb yield target around 0%
The Bank's special virus program to increase to around 110tln yen (from 75 tln)
- Japan's economy is in increasingly severe state
- economy likely to remain in severe state for time being due to coronavirus pandemic
- economy likely improve as fallout from coronavirus pandemic subsides
- will take additional monetary easing steps without hesitation if needed with close eye on impact of coronavirus pandemic
- size of money pumped out via market operations, lending facilities to combat pandemic likely to increase from current 75 trln yen
- says exports, output falling sharply
- says pace of increase in capex is clearly slowing
- says some weak movements seen in job, income conditions
- says consumption falling sharply
- says consumer inflation hovering around 0%
0%