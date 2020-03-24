BOJ March 16 monetary policy meeting summary - full text

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

This was the emergency Bank of Japan meeting, brought forward a couple of days to address the coronavirus economic impact  

Headlines via Reuters:
  • must strengthen monetary easing to prevent worsening of corporate, household confidence
  • when events are being cancelled and people are told to stay home, what's necessary is not to stimulate demand but to alleviate corporate funding fears, stabilise markets
  • priority for time being is to provide ample liquidity, support corporate funding via temporary measures
  • hope the government takes appropriate, large scale steps as many people are losing opportunities for work, suffering from falling income
  • the BOJ can respond flexibly, including holding emergency meeting again, pick up the pace of JGB buying to its 80tln yen per year guidleine
  • BOJ must work with government to support growth viua policy co-ordinaton
  • BOJ must maintain strong co-ordination with the government and with other central banks 




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose