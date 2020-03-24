BOJ March 16 monetary policy meeting summary - full text
This was the emergency Bank of Japan meeting, brought forward a couple of days to address the coronavirus economic impact
Headlines via Reuters:
- must strengthen monetary easing to prevent worsening of corporate, household confidence
- when events are being cancelled and people are told to stay home, what's necessary is not to stimulate demand but to alleviate corporate funding fears, stabilise markets
- priority for time being is to provide ample liquidity, support corporate funding via temporary measures
- hope the government takes appropriate, large scale steps as many people are losing opportunities for work, suffering from falling income
- the BOJ can respond flexibly, including holding emergency meeting again, pick up the pace of JGB buying to its 80tln yen per year guidleine
- BOJ must work with government to support growth viua policy co-ordinaton
- BOJ must maintain strong co-ordination with the government and with other central banks