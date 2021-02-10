BOJ may seek to clarify in March policy review that it has room to deepen negative rates - report

Jiji Press reports on the matter







That said, I've said it before and I'll say it again. The BOJ's best policy tool is talking up their capacity to ease further if need be. The fact that inflation in Japan continues to trend nowhere is but evidence of that.





The BOJ will be conducting a broad policy review and share those findings with the market next month but if anything else, expect there to be a lot of verbal "threats" that they have plenty in the toolbox to work with to counter negative economic developments.