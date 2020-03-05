BOJ may take steps this month to ease financial strain on virus-hit firms
- BOJ may take steps to ensure that companies hit by the virus outbreak do not face a financial squeeze before the end of the current fiscal year
There have been updates to this info out of Japan overnight since the post but nothing beyond this something being considered, something for discussion at the March 18-19 meeting.
Also up for discussion at the meeting:
Yen strength is persisting, as long as it does the BOJ will remain under pressure to actually do more and not just talk about it.