BOJ may take steps this month to ease financial strain on virus-hit firms

There have been updates to this info out of Japan overnight since the post but nothing beyond this something being considered, something for discussion at the March 18-19 meeting.

Also up for discussion at the meeting:
Yen strength is persisting, as long as it does the BOJ will remain under pressure to actually do more and not just talk about it.

