BOJ may take steps this month to ease financial strain on virus-hit firms - report

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter





According to one of the sources:





"One of the things the BOJ can do in a situation like this is to ensure there is ample liquidity, and help money reach companies that are in need. The idea could be among options up for debate at the policy meeting this month."



ForexLive

Yeah, this definitely doesn't sound like a central bank that will be taking action any time soon. Again, more bark than bite when it comes to the BOJ.





The report says that the BOJ may take steps to ensure that companies hit by the virus outbreak do not face a financial squeeze before the end of the current fiscal year (end of March), in a move to ease financial strains and allow firms to close their books for the year.