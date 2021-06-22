BOJ minutes - inflation pick up likely to lack strength

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan April meeting minutes, full text is here

  • members agreed Japan's economy likely to recover ahead
  • a few members said positive cycle in which rising income leads to higher spending gradually beginning to kick off 
  • members agreed impact of cellphone fee cuts on inflation likely temporary
  • a few members said pickup in inflation likely to lack strength
  • one member said corporate funding conditions remain severe among service 
  • one member said must be mindful of any signs of increase in bankruptcy numbers
Yen is not bothered, barely moving. As I said earlier, the minutes are preceded by the 'Summary of Opinions' by many weeks. 

