BOJ minutes - inflation pick up likely to lack strength
Bank of Japan April meeting minutes, full text is here
- members agreed Japan's economy likely to recover ahead
- a few members said positive cycle in which rising income leads to higher spending gradually beginning to kick off
- members agreed impact of cellphone fee cuts on inflation likely temporary
- a few members said pickup in inflation likely to lack strength
- one member said corporate funding conditions remain severe among service
- one member said must be mindful of any signs of increase in bankruptcy numbers
Yen is not bothered, barely moving. As I said earlier, the minutes are preceded by the 'Summary of Opinions' by many weeks.