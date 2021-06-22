BOJ minutes - inflation pick up likely to lack strength

Bank of Japan April meeting minutes, full text is here

members agreed Japan's economy likely to recover ahead

a few members said positive cycle in which rising income leads to higher spending gradually beginning to kick off

members agreed impact of cellphone fee cuts on inflation likely temporary

a few members said pickup in inflation likely to lack strength

one member said corporate funding conditions remain severe among service

one member said must be mindful of any signs of increase in bankruptcy numbers

Yen is not bothered, barely moving. As I said earlier, the minutes are preceded by the 'Summary of Opinions' by many weeks.