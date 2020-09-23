BOJ minutes - policy Board says yet again it'll will ease further if needed
Bank of Japan July 2020 meeting minutes.
Headlines via Reuters:
- Board members agreed must ease further without hesitation if needed, with eyes on the impact of the pandemic on the economy
- one member said must examine whether current policy framework is sufficient, act promptly if action is needed
- one member said close, appropriate coordination between fiscal and monetary policies is crucial
more to come
- members agreed there was risk financial intermediation could stagnate if financial institutions' profits remain under prolonged strain
- members agreed there was chance financial system vulnerability might heighten
- one member said the BOJ must look more deeply into how monetary policy could be shaped in 'with-corona' world
- one member said must scrutinise how monetary policy affects business management from medium-term perspective