BOJ minutes - policy Board says yet again it'll will ease further if needed

Bank of Japan July 2020 meeting minutes.

Headlines via Reuters:

Board members agreed must ease further without hesitation if needed, with eyes on the impact of the pandemic on the economy

one member said must examine whether current policy framework is sufficient, act promptly if action is needed

one member said close, appropriate coordination between fiscal and monetary policies is crucial

members agreed there was risk financial intermediation could stagnate if financial institutions' profits remain under prolonged strain

members agreed there was chance financial system vulnerability might heighten

one member said the BOJ must look more deeply into how monetary policy could be shaped in 'with-corona' world

one member said must scrutinise how monetary policy affects business management from medium-term perspective









more to come