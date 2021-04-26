BOJ monetary policy announcement due Tuesday 27 April 2021 - preview
TD has a preview, the one-word summary is the meeting is likely to be "uneventful"
Via eFX:
- "This meeting is likely to be uneventful. At its March meeting BoJ announced tweaks to policy following a long-awaited review. Nonetheless, growth risk have increased, with a third state of emergency issued in Tokyo, leading to fears of a double-dip recession"
- "As such BoJ will likely sound cautious on domestic demand, potentially making some changes to its growth outlook"
Earlier Bank of Japan previews:
- expect it somewhere in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window.