Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
BOJ monetary policy board member Funo speaking - says should persistent easing
Funo is not a dissenter at meetings, reiterating the need for easing .
ForexLive
-
says global economy slowing, downside risks heighteningg
- attention needed more than ever to risk momentum to 2% target will be hurt
- If the BOJ were to ease further, rate cuts, boosting asset purchases, expansion in monetary base among various possibilities
- If risks to price target foreseen, BOJ will
need to prevent them from materialising
- given prices, inflation expectations struggle to accelerate, must maintain sufficiently low interest rates for a prolonged period
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close