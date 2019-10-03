BOJ monetary policy board member Funo speaking - says should persistent easing

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Funo is not a dissenter at meetings, reiterating the need for easing . 

  • says global economy slowing, downside risks heighteningg
  • attention needed more than ever to risk momentum to 2% target will be hurt
  • If the BOJ were to ease further, rate cuts, boosting asset purchases, expansion in monetary base among various possibilities
  • If risks to price target foreseen, BOJ will need to prevent them from materialising
  • given prices, inflation expectations struggle to accelerate, must maintain sufficiently low interest rates for a prolonged period 

