BOJ monetary policy decision due today - to "keep its gun powder dry"

The Bank of Japan statement is later: What time is the BOJ announcement expected today? Here's the guide.



Most expect no change to policy, but for previews:

"With market sentiment improving, there's not much merit for the BOJ to act in September," said Tomoyuki Shimoda, a former Bank official who is now an economics professor at Hitotsubashi University."The BOJ will ease when market conditions sour again and heighten calls for bigger steps to spur growth," he said."Until then, the BOJ will keep its gun powder dry."







BOJ announcement will likely be some time from 0230GMt to 0330GMT, with Governor Kuroda scheduled to speak at 0630GMT.











