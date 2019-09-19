BOJ monetary policy decision due today - to "keep its gun powder dry"
The Bank of Japan statement is later: What time is the BOJ announcement expected today? Here's the guide.
Most expect no change to policy, but for previews:
- Most economists expect the BOJ's next move is further easing - but not yet
- Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement due September 19 - preview
- BOJ officials reportedly said to see the need to keep a lower limit on yields
- BOJ may be more open to debating additional easing next week - report
- BOJ may be shifting closer to further easing
- 5 Reasons why the BOJ may cut rates & change framework - Nomura
- BOJ monetary policy meeting concludes Thursday 19 September 2019 - preview
- "With market sentiment improving, there's not much merit for the BOJ to act in September," said Tomoyuki Shimoda, a former Bank official who is now an economics professor at Hitotsubashi University."The BOJ will ease when market conditions sour again and heighten calls for bigger steps to spur growth," he said."Until then, the BOJ will keep its gun powder dry."
BOJ announcement will likely be some time from 0230GMt to 0330GMT, with Governor Kuroda scheduled to speak at 0630GMT.