BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting minutes (March meeting)
Bank of Japan minutes (16 March meeting) note the damage done by the spread of the coronavirus
- consumer sentiment could sour rapidly if markets remain unstable
- spread of pandemic inflicting sever impact on Japan economy - drop in inbound consumption, supply chain disruptions
- firms may hold off capex due to uncertainty over outlook
- economic damage from pandemic could be enormous,
---
Since this March meeting we've had the BOJ meeting earlier this week with further easing measures.