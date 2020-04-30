BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting minutes (March meeting)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan minutes (16 March meeting) note the damage done by the spread of the coronavirus 

  • consumer sentiment could sour rapidly if markets remain unstable
  • spread of pandemic inflicting sever impact on Japan economy - drop in inbound consumption, supply chain disruptions
  • firms may hold off capex due to uncertainty over outlook 
  • economic damage from pandemic could be enormous,

Since this March meeting we've had the BOJ meeting earlier this week with further easing measures. 

