BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting minutes (March meeting)

Bank of Japan minutes (16 March meeting) note the damage done by the spread of the coronavirus

consumer sentiment could sour rapidly if markets remain unstable

spread of pandemic inflicting sever impact on Japan economy - drop in inbound consumption, supply chain disruptions

firms may hold off capex due to uncertainty over outlook

economic damage from pandemic could be enormous,





Since this March meeting we've had the BOJ meeting earlier this week with further easing measures.





