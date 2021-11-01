BOJ monetary policy meeting minutes (September meeting)

The minutes are pre-empted way in advance by the summary: Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting 'Summary of Opinions' (September meeting)


Headlines via Reuters:
  • a few members mentioned that the semi chip shortage and other supply chain disruptions are weighing on global trade and output
  • members shared the view that Japan's economy is likely to improve as the impact of the pandemic subsides
  • many members said pent-up demand has yet to materialise in Japan 


