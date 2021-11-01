BOJ monetary policy meeting minutes (September meeting)
- a few members mentioned that the semi chip shortage and other supply chain disruptions are weighing on global trade and output
- members shared the view that Japan's economy is likely to improve as the impact of the pandemic subsides
- many members said pent-up demand has yet to materialise in Japan
