BOJ monetary policy statement due today - previews (spoiler … no change)

The Bank of Japan January 2020 monetary policy meeting concludes today.

Announcement from the Bank expected in the 0230 - 0330 GMGMT time widnow:

Earlier preview:

A couple of quickie bank previews.





TD:

We expect no changes from the BOJ. This meeting should pass with little fanfare. This meeting will feature an update to projections but with the major central banks comfortably sidelined, it will harldy matter as the BOJ can remain out of the limelight for sometime.



Bank of America / Merrill Lynch:

We expect the board to leave all key policy targets and forward guidance unchanged, in line with consensus

Barring an unexpected surge in global growth and inflation, the BoJ will likely keep all official targets on hold in 2020.

But the central bank will likely persist with normalization in the broad sense as it continues to taper its asset purchases.

ASB: We expect the Bank of Japan to keep monetary policy on hold for two reasons.

First, the Bank of Japan Governor's favoured inflation measure has lifted to the highest rate since 2016.

Second, the Japanese government's budget package is sizeable at around 1.0% of GDP.

Barclays: We expect the BoJ to retain its current monetary policies, while raising its real GDP growth forecasts in the quarterly Outlook Report, factoring in a boost from the large-scale economic package compiled in late December.





