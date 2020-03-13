BOJ offers to buy ¥200 billion of 5 to 10-year bonds in unscheduled operation

The BOJ continues with more action to stabilise the market today

This follows their ¥500 billion liquidity injection earlier today here. The meltdown in the market yesterday was one to go down in the history books. For central banks, it is all about getting through to the weekend now.
