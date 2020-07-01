BOJ official comments on the latest data, finds a bright spot in supermarket sales

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The very ugly Tankan report is here:

Some poor soul at the BOJ has been tasked to provide media comments:
  • many firms complained of impact on their businesses from slumping exports, inbound tourism, consumption
  • among manufacturers, many pointed to slumping auto sales at home and abroad
  • among non-manufacturers, many firms pointed to evaporating inbound tourism, impact of stay-home policies on their businesses
  • some retailers saw business conditions improve due to brisk sales at supermarkets, home centres, pc-related goods and online shopping



