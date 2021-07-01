BOJ official on the Tankan - noting impact of semi shortage on auto manufacturing
A Bank of Japan official with remarks after the release of the Q2 Tankan survey results:
- most sectors among manufacturers saw sentiment improve but auto sector worsened due to semiconductor chip shortage
- pick-up in capex demand at home and overseas helping lift business sentiment in sectors such as machinery, steel, non-ferrous metal
- some sectors engaged in face-to-face services seeing sentiment improve on gradual rebound in demand for leisure
- surging raw material costs hurting sentiment among some sectors
via Reuters reporting.
Yen is still barely moving.