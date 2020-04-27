BOJ policy statement - eases monetary policy further

Outlook:

Japan's economy to remain in sever situation for the time being due to coronavirus spread

median core CPI forecast for fiscal 2020/21 at -0.7 to -0.3% vs +1.0% in Jan

board's median core CPI forecast for fiscal 2021/22 at 0-0.7% vs +1.4% in Jan

median core CPI forecast for fiscal 2022/23 at +0.4 to 1.0%

for FY 2019 +0.6%



real GDP forecast for fiscal 2020/21 at -5.0 to -3.0% vs +0.9% in Jan