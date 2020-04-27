BOJ policy statement - eases monetary policy further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The shortened Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting for April 2020 has concluded. 

  • Maintains policy rate at -0.1%
  • maintains JGB yield target around 0%


  • To increase corporate bond, commercial paper purchases
  • expands loan programme to combat coronavirus
  • pledges to buy unlimited amount of JGBs, removes pledge to buy JGBs so its holdings increase at annual pace of around 80 trln yen
  • to buy up to 20 trln yen of corporate bonds
  • to relax rules for its corporate bond, commercial paper purchases
  • to buy up to 20 trln yen of corporate bonds
  • to relax rules for its corporate bond, commercial paper purchases
  • to extend duration of corporate bonds it buys to 5 years
  •  will actively buy JGBs, short-term securities to keep yield curve stably low
  • to expand type of assets it accepts as collateral for its loan programme aimed at combating coronavirus
  • will include state-affiliated financial institutions as eligible entity for loan programme aimed at combating coronavirus
  •  will mull new fund supply means for financial institutions
  • will increase maximum amount of commercial paper and corporate bonds it buys per single issuer to 500 bln yen, 300 bln yen, respectively
  •  will apply 0.1% interest to outstanding balance of current accounts held by financial institutions at BOJ for those tapping its loan scheme


Outlook:

  • Japan's economy to remain in sever situation for the time being due to coronavirus spread 

median core CPI forecast for fiscal 2020/21 at -0.7 to -0.3% vs +1.0% in Jan

  • board's median core CPI forecast for fiscal 2021/22 at 0-0.7% vs +1.4% in Jan
  • median core CPI forecast for fiscal 2022/23 at +0.4 to 1.0%
  • for FY 2019 +0.6%

real GDP forecast for fiscal 2020/21 at -5.0 to -3.0% vs +0.9% in Jan

  • for fiscal 2021/22 at +2.8% vs +1.1% in Jan
  • for fiscal 2022/23 at +3.9%
  • for fiscal 2021/22 at +2.8% to +3.9%
  • for FY 2019 -0.4% to -0.1%



more to come  


   

--
BOJ Governor Kuroda will speak later today.

The shortened Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting for April 2020 has concluded. 
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose