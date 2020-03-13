BOJ purchased another ¥101.4 billion ETFs today, sixth time this month

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The BOJ also says that they will take steps to provide ample among of liquidity in the market starting from next week

It looks like the earlier repo and bond buying operations are going to be more common in the weeks to come. As for the ETF purchases today, it is but a signal that the BOJ will surely expand the scope of its ETF purchases at next week's meeting.
