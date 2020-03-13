Trade with Top Brokers
EUR/USD survives first key downside test yesterday, more still to come?
AUD/JPY bounces 2% on the day but the technical picture hasn't changed yet
USD/JPY jumps to session high as US futures see a sharp turnaround
US stocks go out at the lows. The Dow tumbles 10%
USDCHF stalls the corrective fall at the 200 hour MA
PBOC announces RRR cut for some banks
BOJ purchased another ¥101.4 billion ETFs today, sixth time this month
ECB's Lane: ECB retains the option of future rate cuts if needed
ECB's Villeroy: We are making unlimited liquidity available to banks so they can lend
BOJ says that bond buying operation today was due to fall in market liquidity