BOJ kicks off its new ETF policy with a ¥50.1 billion purchase today

That's the third time this month and the fourth time (all same amounts) this year.





The latest purchase today comes amid a 2% drop in the Nikkei and a 1% drop in the Topix. The latter is the focus of the latest shift in BOJ policy but if anything, it just rather shifts the support away from less growth-heavy stocks to more value-heavy stocks.