BOJ purchases ETFs for the first time this month amid market rout

The BOJ last bought ETFs on 28 January and held off buying more until today





That said, they still hold a commitment to buy roughly ¥6 trillion worth of ETFs at an annual average pace so that is something to consider unless communicated otherwise. I mean, what better timing to buy more when the market is down. *wink* *wink*





But as of late, they are reportedly considering tweaking that ahead of the March review.

The Japanese central bank bought ¥5 million worth of ETFs today amid the 4% drop in the Nikkei, showing some signs that they may be more flexible with ETF purchases.