BOJ Q1 2021 Tankan: Large Mfg Index 5 (vs. -1 expected)

Bank of Japan survey of business

Tankan Large Mfg Index 5: expected -1, prior was -10

Tankan Large Mfg Outlook 4: expected 4, prior was -8

Tankan Large Non-Mfg Index -1: expected -4, prior was -5

Tankan Large Non-Mfg Outlook -1: expected -1, prior was -6

Capex indications.

Tankan Large All Industry Capex 0.5%: expected -1.4%, prior was -1.2%

Smaller firms for faring as well as the larger 'Japan Inc.' firms:

Tankan Small Mfg Index -13: expected -20, prior was -27

Tankan Small Mfg Outlook -12: expected -17, prior was -20

Tankan Small Non-Mfg Index -11: expected -14, prior was -12

Tankan Small Non-Mfg Outlook -16: expected -14, prior was -20

I mentioned in the preview to this that the Reuters monthly tankan surveys were flagging improvement - yep. Of course, still a long road ahead for Japan.