BOJ Q4 Tankan report: Large ManufacturingIndex improves, still negative
This is the Bank of Japan quarterly survey, summary table:
(via Reuters)
The Large manufacturers index has improved for the second straight quarter, and hits its best since March 2020
And, for the big non-manufacturers index
- improves for 2nd quarter
- Its best since march 2020
Better data on the whole for the economy. See below for the inflation outlook, still well short of the BOJ 2% target if these come to fruition (and given the priors its likely they will).
Some of the forecasts contained in the report:
- big manufacturers see the US dollar averaging 106.79 yen for FY2020/21
- 0.3% y/y inflation in 1 year
- 0.7% y/y inflation in 3 years
- 0.9% y/y inflation in 5 years