BOJ Q4 Tankan report: Large ManufacturingIndex improves, still negative

(via Reuters)

The Large manufacturers index has improved for the second straight quarter, and hits its best since March 2020

And, for the big non-manufacturers index

improves for 2nd quarter

Its best since march 2020

Better data on the whole for the economy. See below for the inflation outlook, still well short of the BOJ 2% target if these come to fruition (and given the priors its likely they will).

Some of the forecasts contained in the report:

big manufacturers see the US dollar averaging 106.79 yen for FY2020/21

Japanese firms' CPI outlook: