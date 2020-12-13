BOJ Q4 Tankan report: Large ManufacturingIndex improves, still negative

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

This is the Bank of Japan quarterly survey, summary table:

(via Reuters) 

The Large manufacturers index has improved for the second straight quarter, and hits its best since March 2020

And, for the big non-manufacturers index

  • improves for 2nd quarter
  •  Its best since march 2020

Better data on the whole for the economy. See below for the inflation outlook, still well short of the BOJ 2% target if these come to fruition (and given the priors its likely they will). 

Some of the forecasts contained in the report:

  •  big manufacturers see the US dollar averaging 106.79 yen for FY2020/21

Japanese firms' CPI outlook:

  •  0.3% y/y inflation in 1 year
  • 0.7% y/y inflation in 3 years
  • 0.9% y/y inflation in 5 years




