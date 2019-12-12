BOJ quarterly Tankan report out now - manufacturing mood worsens
Bank of Japan survey is of manufacturing and service companies designed to assess business conditions in Japan
The main Q4 results:
Large Manufacturing Index: 0
- est 4, prev 5
Large Non-Manufacturing Index 20, improving!
- est 16, prev 21
Large Manufacturing Outlook 0
- est 3, prev 2
Large Non-Manufacturing Outlook 18
- est 16, prev 15
Summary table via Reuters:
Yen is showing little response. For those of you familiar with Japanese data release yen impact this will come as no surprise.