BOJ quarterly Tankan report out now - manufacturing mood worsens

Bank of Japan survey is of manufacturing and service companies designed to assess business conditions in Japan

The main Q4 results:





Large Manufacturing Index: 0

est 4, prev 5

Large Non-Manufacturing Index 20, improving!

est 16, prev 21



Large Manufacturing Outlook 0

est 3, prev 2



Large Non-Manufacturing Outlook 18

est 16, prev 15

Summary table via Reuters:









Yen is showing little response. For those of you familiar with Japanese data release yen impact this will come as no surprise.







