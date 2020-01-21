BOJ raises its GDP forecasts but lowers its CPI forecasts

From today's Bank of Japan policy meeting outcome:

median core CPI forecast for fiscal 2019/20 at +0.6% vs +0.7% projected previously

median core CPI forecast for fiscal 2020/21 at +1.0% vs +1.1% projected previously

median core CPI forecast for fiscal 2021/22 at +1.4% vs +1.5% projected previously

Growth:

median real GDP forecast for fiscal 2019/20 at 0.8% vs +0.6% previously projected

median real GDP forecast for fiscal 2020/21 at 0.8% vs +0.7% previously projected

for 2021/22 GDP forecast is +1.1% (vs. +1.0% previously)







The thing to keep in mind is that while they are a little more optimistic on growth the CPI is still well below target … thus policy will be loose for some time to come.



