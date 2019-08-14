BOJ readying to ease further, sooner?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Comments on the outlook for Bank of Japan monetary policy via JP Morgan

JPMorgan Securities Japan, on the statement from the Bank at the end of July:
  •  "The BOJ shifted to a preemptive easing stance"
  •  "The BOJ is now willing to ease in response to risks of weakening momentum, rather than waiting for hard evidence indicating a loss of inflation momentum."
Comes via a Reuters report, highlights:
  • Reuters poll-  over half of economists polled said chance for BOJ's  further easing has risen after July meeting
  • 30 of 38 economists said bank of Japan's next action will be to ease policy (vs 30 of 40 in July poll)
  • Yen strengthening below y100 vs USD could trigger further easing 
