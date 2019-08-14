BOJ readying to ease further, sooner?
Comments on the outlook for Bank of Japan monetary policy via JP Morgan
JPMorgan Securities Japan, on the statement from the Bank at the end of July:
- "The BOJ shifted to a preemptive easing stance"
- "The BOJ is now willing to ease in response to risks of weakening momentum, rather than waiting for hard evidence indicating a loss of inflation momentum."
Comes via a Reuters report, highlights:
- Reuters poll- over half of economists polled said chance for BOJ's further easing has risen after July meeting
- 30 of 38 economists said bank of Japan's next action will be to ease policy (vs 30 of 40 in July poll)
- Yen strengthening below y100 vs USD could trigger further easing