BOJ reaffirms that it will maintain current monetary policy even as Abe resigns

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

BOJ wants to keep the peace as Japan deals with the virus crisis still

BOJ governor Kuroda also says that he plans to complete his full term, which ends in 2023.
