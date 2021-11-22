BOJ reportedly considering making changes to its pandemic-relief programmes

Jiji Press reports on the matter

The Japanese central bank is said to be considering tweaking the funding programmes in which it channels funds to firms hit by the pandemic via financial institutions.

Keep in mind that these programmes are due to expire in March next year and the view is that policymakers are likely to extend them further in order to aid with the recovery.





However, with the government stepping in with such massive stimulus, perhaps the BOJ can make some alterations to either align both fiscal and monetary policy initiatives or perhaps dial back some stimulus as the economy looks set to gradually get back up.



