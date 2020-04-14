BOJ reportedly considering steps to ease funding strains later this month

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the BOJ thinking











ForexLive

Among the possible options on the table, the BOJ could increase purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper, or expanding the range of assets it accepts as collateral in offering loans to financial institutions, the sources said.

The report says that the Japanese central bank will discuss about additional steps to ease corporate funding strains at their next policy meeting on 27-28 April, in order to provide more money to smaller firms impacted by the virus fallout.