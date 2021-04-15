BOJ likely to deliberate about more upbeat economic outlook later this month - report

The BOJ will release its quarterly report on the economy on 27 April





And there is talk that the Japanese central bank is likely to discuss lifting its view on the economic outlook slightly amid signs that things have improved more than anticipated as of late, according to Bloomberg.





For some context, the forecasts released in January reflected growth of 3.9% for the current fiscal year and 1.8% for the following year.





The sources do say however, that no decision will be made until all the data is presented and mulled over in the lead up to the 26-27 April policy meeting.





Well, there's still two more weeks until then and if the virus situation in Japan continues to worsen, I reckon they might just scratch this idea altogether.