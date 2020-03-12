BOJ reportedly likely to strengthen stimulus next week

Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter









Adding that the BOJ is also likely to offer a set of measures including a loan program and adjust its purchases of corporate bonds to help firms. As for negative rates, the sources said that it is unlikely the BOJ will pursue that without sharper deterioration in markets.







BOJ officials are also said to be aware of the risks of the central bank disappointing the market after the larger-than-expected moves by some of its global central banking peers.

This just reaffirms the ETF purchases story that we have come to know already over the past week. I don't want to be mean, but that is just rather sad. However, it is not like they have much else left in the tank and it is still something at least. Remember...









The report says that the BOJ will likely expand its stimulus measures at its policy meeting next week, with the central bank to show a more aggressive stance on ETF purchases.