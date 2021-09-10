BOJ reportedly likely to warn of mounting risks to exports, output from supply bottlenecks

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

BOJ sees rising risks to the economic outlook

The sources indicate that the Japanese central bank is expected to issue a warning later this month about mounting risks to exports and output stemming from bottlenecks in the Asian industrial/factory sector.

This has been a growing risk for major economies and while things are getting better in the likes of Europe and US, the situation in South East Asia in particular is still rather poor so there is that to take into account.

I shared some thoughts on this with regards to inflation back in August here.

