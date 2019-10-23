BOJ reportedly said to be considering lowering price, growth forecasts

Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter





The report says that the BOJ is considering lowering its forecasts for inflation and economic growth this year in their quarterly outlook report - due to be released at the end of the monetary policy meeting at the end of the month.





The downgrade is due to officials seeing a delayed pickup in the global economy and lower energy prices, the sources said. Adding that any downgrade is likely to be small.





That is not all too surprising and this just backs up a similar report over the weekend here




