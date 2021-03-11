BOJ to debate whether to allow 10-year JGB yields to move more freely around 0% target - report

Reuters reports on the matter

BOJ
This just reaffirms a similar story by Bloomberg yesterday here.

The report by Reuters here adds that while officials may debate on the matter at the upcoming review on 19 March, the near-term focus will be "to keep yields stably low".

Besides that, the BOJ is reportedly said to possibly tweak its tiering system for deposits to exempt a larger portion of bank reserves from negative rates.

That is a move seen to mitigate the pain suffered by financial institutions and also be seen as a step that frees them to potentially pursue deeper rate cuts. The sources say:

"At the review, the BOJ will also lay out additional measures it would take to ease banking sector strains if and when it actually cuts interest rates."

