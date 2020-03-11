BOJ reportedly to keep current daily ETF purchases level through March

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking





The current pace is that the BOJ will purchase around ¥100 billion per day, usually when the stock market falls sharply, and it looks set to continue until at least 31 March - the end of the fiscal year - according to the Reuters report.





Recently though, they have been stepping up their purchases this month as they bought a record ¥101.4 billion worth of ETFs on 2 March, 6 March, 9 March and 10 March. Prior to that, they typically bought around ¥70 billion during their operations.

If they keep the pace here, they may very well have to expand their pledge for increasing ETF purchases at next week's meeting - as suggested here yesterday.



