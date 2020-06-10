BOJ said to see no pressing need for major action at next week's policy meeting - report

Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter









Adding that the BOJ will stick with a more flexible approach in managing the yield curve, allowing for some fluctuation in 10-year JGB yields around 0% as targeted.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The sources also say that the BOJ believes it is in a position to sit tight and monitor developments, though it remains willing to take more action if necessary.

I don't think this comes as much of a surprise given recent market developments and this has been largely communicated by the BOJ in any case since their latest meeting in May.





The report says that BOJ officials will assess the impact of recent measures taken up so far and don't see much of a need for any further action at next week's meeting.