BOJ Sakurai says will patiently continue with powerful monetary easing
Bank of Japan monetary policy board member
- will watch out for impact of global slowdown on Japan's economy, balance of effect and side effects, in guiding policy
- BOJ must bold action when a crisis that could disrupt financial system hits economy
- If overseas slow down driven by trade tensions is moderate and the speed at which it huts Japan's economy is slow, the BOJ can examine economic indicators in deciding policy
- scale of negative impact on Japan's economy from overseas slowdown, pace in which the impact spread are important in deciding if policy response needed
- there is increasing need for BOJ to be mindful of demerits of low rate policy, such as impact on banking system
- relationship between monetary policy and inflation is becoming more complex
- improvement in labour productivity weighing on inflation
- if Japan's potential growth rises ahead, that will increase effect of BOJ's current stimulus programme
- role of monetary policy is to achieve healthy macro
- Japan's economy has become more resilient to fluctuations in external demand, in part due to BOJ's powerful monetary easing
- Japan's economy has smoothly adapted to structural changes thanks to a mix of fiscal, monetary policies
- important to respond appropriately to slowdown in global growth, patiently wait for pickup in global economy that would help sustain positive output gap in japan
- Japan's exports, output remaining weak, while domestic demand continues to expand moderately
- cannot expect quick recovery in exports, though possible for domestic demand to sustain moderate growth
