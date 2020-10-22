BOJ says that Japanese financial system is maintaining stability as a whole

BOJ comments in its latest report on the Japanese financial system





Financial system has significant buffers against risks

But uncertainty over the pandemic's outlook, economic impact is very high

If economic slump persists, financial intermediation may be hurt

Japan likely to avert rise in corporate default for the time being

The bright spot for the BOJ is that economic conditions in Japan isn't exactly worsening significantly over the past few months, but the road to recovery remains an arduous one and it will be tough for policymakers to restore confidence - especially on inflation.





For now, the above assessment reaffirms that they are unlikely to be intervening with more policy measures given their already limited ammunition at hand currently.



