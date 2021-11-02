BOJ September meeting minutes - recap

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Post is here from earlier: BOJ monetary policy meeting minutes (September meeting)

Reuters have a little more up now if you are interested. there is not much to surprise in it, but here is the link. 
  • Some in the nine-member board also stressed the need to keep supporting companies with an emergency pandemic-relief loan scheme set up last year, it said.
  • One member, however, appeared to favour phasing out the programme when it reaches the current deadline of March 2022.


