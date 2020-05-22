BOJ statement: maintains short-term interest rate target at JGB yield target
Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting decision announcement
- maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%
- keeps monetary policy steady
- decides on details of new loan scheme aimed at boosting lending to small, mid-sized firms hit by coronavirus pandemic
- will set aside 75 trln yen for new loan programme to combat coronavirus impact
- will extend deadline of programme until march 2021
- won't hesitate to ease further if needed
- will conduct loans under new lending program from June
No Kuroda press conference today following this 'emergency' meeting.