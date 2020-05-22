BOJ statement: maintains short-term interest rate target at JGB yield target

Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting decision announcement

maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%

keeps monetary policy steady

decides on details of new loan scheme aimed at boosting lending to small, mid-sized firms hit by coronavirus pandemic

will set aside 75 trln yen for new loan programme to combat coronavirus impact

will extend deadline of programme until march 2021

won't hesitate to ease further if needed

will conduct loans under new lending program from June



No Kuroda press conference today following this 'emergency' meeting.







