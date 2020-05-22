BOJ statement: maintains short-term interest rate target at JGB yield target

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting decision announcement

  • maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
  • maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%
  • keeps monetary policy steady
  • decides on details of new loan scheme aimed at boosting lending to small, mid-sized firms hit by coronavirus pandemic
  •  will set aside 75 trln yen for new loan programme to combat coronavirus impact
  • will extend deadline of programme until march 2021
  • won't hesitate to ease further if needed
  • will conduct loans under new lending program from June
No Kuroda press conference today following this 'emergency' meeting. 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose