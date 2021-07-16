BOJ statement - No change to main policy settings

Bank of Japan July 2021 monetary policy meeting

Keeps monetary policy steady

maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%

maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

Growth forecasts downgraded for this fiscal year:

real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2021/22 at +3.8% vs +4.0% in April

real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2022/23 at +2.7% vs +2.4% in April

real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2023/24 at +1.3% vs +1.3% in April Core CPI forecasts ahead:

Fiscal 2021 0.6% y/y vs. 0.1% in April

FY 2022 0.9% vs. 0.8%

FY 2023 1.0% vs. 1.0%

The BOJ see big gains for the inflation in the current fiscal year but more muted gains after that.





From the Bank's quarterly report, Headlines via Reuters:

Japan's consumer inflation likely to hover around 0% for the time being

consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate

economic outlook highly uncertain, swayed by pandemic developments

the economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend

risks to Japan's economic outlook skewed to downside for time being, balanced longer term

risks to price outlook skewed to downside

medium-, long-term inflation expectations moving sideways

long-term inflation expectations likely to heighten ahead

financial intermediation may stagnate if bank profits come under prolonged pressure from covid-19

corporate profit continue to improve although recent rises in commodity costs will weigh In the immediate aftermath of the statement and report USD/JPY is barely changed:









The Bank of Japan also released an outline of its new program aimed at boosting funding for activities combating climate change

to offer zero-interest funds for a period of a year

can be rolled over any number of times

to financial institutions increasing loans or investment for fighting climate change



