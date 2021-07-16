BOJ statement - No change to main policy settings
Bank of Japan July 2021 monetary policy meeting
Keeps monetary policy steady
- maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%
- maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
Growth forecasts downgraded for this fiscal year:
- real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2021/22 at +3.8% vs +4.0% in April
- real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2022/23 at +2.7% vs +2.4% in April
- real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2023/24 at +1.3% vs +1.3% in April
- Fiscal 2021 0.6% y/y vs. 0.1% in April
- FY 2022 0.9% vs. 0.8%
- FY 2023 1.0% vs. 1.0%
The BOJ see big gains for the inflation in the current fiscal year but more muted gains after that.
From the Bank's quarterly report, Headlines via Reuters:
- Japan's consumer inflation likely to hover around 0% for the time being
- consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate
- economic outlook highly uncertain, swayed by pandemic developments
- the economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend
- risks to Japan's economic outlook skewed to downside for time being, balanced longer term
- risks to price outlook skewed to downside
- medium-, long-term inflation expectations moving sideways
- long-term inflation expectations likely to heighten ahead
- financial intermediation may stagnate if bank profits come under prolonged pressure from covid-19
- corporate profit continue to improve although recent rises in commodity costs will weigh
The Bank of Japan also released an outline of its new program aimed at boosting funding for activities combating climate change
- to offer zero-interest funds for a period of a year
- can be rolled over any number of times
- to financial institutions increasing loans or investment for fighting climate change