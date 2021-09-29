BOJ stepped in with ETF purchases today for the first time since 21 June

BOJ bought ¥70.1 billion worth of ETFs in trading today





That is arguably to try and prevent a steeper fall in Japanese stocks, with both the Topix and Nikkei having closed down by a little over 2%.





The interesting part about the latest intervention is more to do with the timing, as it comes following a pullback after having seen Japanese equities rally hard since the start of the month when Suga announced that he is stepping down as prime minister.





For some context, the Topix is still some 4% higher than its closing level in August.





This may be just be a one-off so we'll have to see if the BOJ has the appetite to tolerate any further fall in Japanese stocks in the coming days to be certain of anything.