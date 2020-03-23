BOJ steps in with another record ETF purchases today again

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The BOJ purchased ¥201.6 billion worth of ETFs today, similar to the record amount bought on Thursday last week

Just about anything to keep the stock market afloat. In case you missed it, the BOJ announced that they would double the amount of annual ETF purchases in their latest policy decision last week here. Bunch of hoarders they are..
