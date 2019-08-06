BOJ Summary of Opinions of the Monetary Policy Meeting on July 29 and 30, 2019 - full text

Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions from the July monetary policy meeting published now.

Some of the highlights (via Reuters):

Difficult to be optimistic about Japan's economy

Good chance economy may slip into recession

momentum for hitting 2% inflation goal maintained

BOJ must quickly take steps if overseas risks hurt Japan's economy, but must keep current policy for now with an eye on side-effects of easing

BOJ must ease further via interest rate targets and forward guidance, take pre-emptive action against risks

Must be careful bout ramping up stimulus as degree of monetary easing in Japan is already more powerful than those of the US and Europe

















