BOJ Summary of Opinions of the Monetary Policy Meeting on July 29 and 30, 2019 - full text
- Difficult to be optimistic about Japan's economy
- Good chance economy may slip into recession
- momentum for hitting 2% inflation goal maintained
- BOJ must quickly take steps if overseas risks hurt Japan's economy, but must keep current policy for now with an eye on side-effects of easing
- BOJ must ease further via interest rate targets and forward guidance, take pre-emptive action against risks
- Must be careful bout ramping up stimulus as degree of monetary easing in Japan is already more powerful than those of the US and Europe