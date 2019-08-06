BOJ Summary of Opinions of the Monetary Policy Meeting on July 29 and 30, 2019 - full text

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions from the July monetary policy meeting published now.

Greg's summary of the meeting result is here:
The 'Summary' is out now, full text here

Some of the highlights (via Reuters):
  • Difficult to be optimistic about Japan's economy
  • Good chance economy may slip into recession
  • momentum for hitting 2% inflation goal maintained
  • BOJ must quickly take steps if overseas risks hurt Japan's economy, but must keep current policy for now with an eye on side-effects of easing
  • BOJ must ease further via interest rate targets and forward guidance, take pre-emptive action against risks
  • Must be careful bout ramping up stimulus as degree of monetary easing in Japan is already more powerful than those of the US and Europe


Bank ofJapan Summary of Opinions from the July monetary policy meeting published now.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose