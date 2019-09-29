BOJ summary of opinions - considering if more easing is needed
Bank of Japan summary says the Bank must consider whether further easing is needed
- BOJ must maintain current powerful monetary easing, momentum for hitting price goal sustained
- closer attention needed to risk economy may lose momentum for hitting price goal, desirable to make that point clear in policy statement
- BOJ must communicate to public it always has all options on table in easing policy
- BOJ can leave policy steady for time being but should mull policy response to risks with eye on side-effects of its stimulus
- must mull whether additional easing needed, putting all options on table
- must pre-emptively ease policy by cutting short-term rate target, accompany it with stronger commitment, coordination with fiscal policy
