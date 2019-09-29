BOJ summary of opinions - considering if more easing is needed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Bank of Japan summary says the Bank must consider whether further easing is needed

  • BOJ must maintain current powerful monetary easing, momentum for hitting price goal sustained
  • closer attention needed to risk economy may lose momentum for hitting price goal, desirable to make that point clear in policy statement
  • BOJ must communicate to public it always has all options on table in easing policy
  • BOJ can leave policy steady for time being but should mull policy response to risks with eye on side-effects of its stimulus
  • must mull whether additional easing needed, putting all options on table
  • must pre-emptively ease policy by cutting short-term rate target, accompany it with stronger commitment, coordination with fiscal policy

