BOJ "Summary of Opinions" of the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 18 and 19 - full text

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Bank of Japan 'summary' precedes the minutes by months.

  • Says the current policy framework is hoped to serve for many years ahead as the basic guidance for mon pol easing
Headlines via Reuters:

  • ensuring current policy framework can be sustained in stable fashion is important in pledging to keep monetary policy loose
  • BOJ can show in advance steps to mitigate side-effects that may arise if it were to ease policy further
  • BOJ must heighten transparency of its policy by clarifying band at which it allows long-term yields to fluctuate
  • desirable to give long-term yields flexibility to move up and down 0.25% around BOJ's target from standpoint of stabilising market pricing
  • BOJ must rigidly apply new range around its yield target partly by using its new market operation tool
  • desirable for BOJ to buy ETFs in flexible manner
  • BOJ's commitment on monetary base plays key role in showing its determination it won't easily head toward exit from ultra-loose policy
  • appropriate for BOJ to tweak its commitment to clarify what action it will take in achieving price target


Of interest given the changes made at this meeting the JGB target band and ETF purchases and other matters.
From the day of the BOJ policy meeting and Kuroda's press conference:
