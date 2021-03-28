BOJ "Summary of Opinions" of the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 18 and 19 - full text
The Bank of Japan 'summary' precedes the minutes by months.
- Says the current policy framework is hoped to serve for many years ahead as the basic guidance for mon pol easing
Headlines via Reuters:
- ensuring current policy framework can be sustained in stable fashion is important in pledging to keep monetary policy loose
- BOJ can show in advance steps to mitigate side-effects that may arise if it were to ease policy further
- BOJ must heighten transparency of its policy by clarifying band at which it allows long-term yields to fluctuate
- desirable to give long-term yields flexibility to move up and down 0.25% around BOJ's target from standpoint of stabilising market pricing
- BOJ must rigidly apply new range around its yield target partly by using its new market operation tool
- desirable for BOJ to buy ETFs in flexible manner
- BOJ's commitment on monetary base plays key role in showing its determination it won't easily head toward exit from ultra-loose policy
- appropriate for BOJ to tweak its commitment to clarify what action it will take in achieving price target
---Of interest given the changes made at this meeting the JGB target band and ETF purchases and other matters.
From the day of the BOJ policy meeting and Kuroda's press conference:
- BOJ policy review: Drops 6 tln yen ETF buy target, maintains 12tln yen ceiling
- BOJ's Kuroda: It is appropriate to continue with current policy framework
- BOJ's Kuroda: We did not expand the yields band with today's decision