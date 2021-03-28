BOJ "Summary of Opinions" of the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 18 and 19 - full text

The Bank of Japan 'summary' precedes the minutes by months.

Says the current policy framework is hoped to serve for many years ahead as the basic guidance for mon pol easing

Headlines via Reuters:

ensuring current policy framework can be sustained in stable fashion is important in pledging to keep monetary policy loose

BOJ can show in advance steps to mitigate side-effects that may arise if it were to ease policy further

BOJ must heighten transparency of its policy by clarifying band at which it allows long-term yields to fluctuate

desirable to give long-term yields flexibility to move up and down 0.25% around BOJ's target from standpoint of stabilising market pricing

BOJ must rigidly apply new range around its yield target partly by using its new market operation tool

desirable for BOJ to buy ETFs in flexible manner

BOJ's commitment on monetary base plays key role in showing its determination it won't easily head toward exit from ultra-loose policy

appropriate for BOJ to tweak its commitment to clarify what action it will take in achieving price target



Of interest given the changes made at this meeting the JGB target band and ETF purchases and other matters.From the day of the BOJ policy meeting and Kuroda's press conference: