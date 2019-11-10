BOJ 'summary' of the October monetary policy meeting out now

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions comes out many weeks ahead of the full minutes of the meeting.

Headlines:
  • Appropriate for BOJ to clarify the downward bias in policy rates
  • necessary not to hesitate to take additional easing measures if their is a greater possibility inflation momentum will be lost 
  • desirable for forward guidance to show decline in infaltion rate is not acceptable
  • it cannot be said that households' and firms' inflation expectations have been robust

  • BOJ should communicate clearly it will continue with powerful monetary easing given that achieving price stability target will take time



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose