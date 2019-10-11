BOJ survey: 37% of households pushed forward goods purchases ahead of October sales tax hike

BOJ releases some survey details involving the recent October sales tax hike









If you need a reminder, Japan previously raised the sales tax in April 2014 and suffered a blow to its economy as it slipped into a technical recession in the coming quarters.







The government had previously said they were more prepared to deal with such a situation this time around but the survey results above is hardly convincing that the mood on the ground has shifted drastically in preparation of the decision earlier this month.

Meanwhile, nearly 70% of households surveyed said that they plan to withhold spending after the sales tax hike earlier this month. That's a bit of a bummer to the Japanese economy if household consumption/spending starts slowing down further.