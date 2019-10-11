BOJ survey: 37% of households pushed forward goods purchases ahead of October sales tax hike
BOJ releases some survey details involving the recent October sales tax hike
Meanwhile, nearly 70% of households surveyed said that they plan to withhold spending after the sales tax hike earlier this month. That's a bit of a bummer to the Japanese economy if household consumption/spending starts slowing down further.
If you need a reminder, Japan previously raised the sales tax in April 2014 and suffered a blow to its economy as it slipped into a technical recession in the coming quarters.
The government had previously said they were more prepared to deal with such a situation this time around but the survey results above is hardly convincing that the mood on the ground has shifted drastically in preparation of the decision earlier this month.