BOJ Tankan, business sentiment plummets

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Tankan is a survey conducted by the Bank of Japan 

Woeful results, hitting multi year lows from manufacturers and non-manufacturers alike
  • Large manufacturers index hits its lowest since March of 2013 at -8
  • Large non-manufacturers index falls to its lowest reading since March 2013 at +8
  • Small non-manufacturers' sentiment worsened for 2 straight quarters, hit worst level since December 2014, index at -1
  • Small manufacturers' sentiment worsened for 5th straight quarter, hit worst level since March 2013, index at -15

As part of the survey firms are asked on their outlook for coming months, also a bleak picture, as you'd expect given the virus outbreak impact:

  • big manufacturers index three months ahead seen at -11 
  • big non-manufacturers index three months ahead seen at -1 

More:

  • big firms see capex +1.8% this fiscal year
  • small firms see capex -11.7%rexLive
