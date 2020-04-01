BOJ Tankan, business sentiment plummets

Woeful results, hitting multi year lows from manufacturers and non-manufacturers alike

Large manufacturers index hits its lowest since March of 2013 at -8

Large non-manufacturers index falls to its lowest reading since March 2013 at +8

Small non-manufacturers' sentiment worsened for 2 straight quarters, hit worst level since December 2014, index at -1

Small manufacturers' sentiment worsened for 5th straight quarter, hit worst level since March 2013, index at -15

As part of the survey firms are asked on their outlook for coming months, also a bleak picture, as you'd expect given the virus outbreak impact:

big manufacturers index three months ahead seen at -11

big non-manufacturers index three months ahead seen at -1

More: