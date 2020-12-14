BOJ Tankan business sentiment survey recap - improving, but with plenty of buts

A summary of the results of the Bank of Japan Tankan for Q4 2020 is here:

Reuters have a recap post up which notes:

business sentiment improved for the second straight quarter

But companies slashed their capital expenditure plans, big firms plan to cut their capital expenditure by 1.2% in the current business year to March 2021, a sign slumping profits and uncertainties over the outlook were discouraging firms to ramp up spending.

---

The final BOJ policy meeting for 2020 is later this week, statement due on Friday 18 December.



