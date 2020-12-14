BOJ Tankan business sentiment survey recap - improving, but with plenty of buts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A summary of the results of the Bank of Japan Tankan for Q4 2020 is here:

Reuters have a recap post up which notes:
  • business sentiment improved for the second straight quarter 
  • But companies slashed their capital expenditure plans, big firms plan to cut their capital expenditure by 1.2% in the current business year to March 2021, a sign slumping profits and uncertainties over the outlook were discouraging firms to ramp up spending.
---
The final BOJ policy meeting for 2020 is later this week, statement due on Friday 18 December.  


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose